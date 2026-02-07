Three university students stabbed outside train station in London

Two men, both aged 20, suffered stab injuries while a 22-year-old man was slashed in the face at Eghmam railway station in Surrey.

An 18-year-old was also assaulted, News.az reports, citing BBC.

A man in his 30s has been arrested.

British Transport Police described it as ‘an incredibly serious incident’.

Three of the victims are believed to be students at Royal Holloway University.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

BTP Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: ‘We’re aware of concerns from the local community and, while this is of course an incredibly serious incident, I can confirm that thankfully no one has been fatally injured.