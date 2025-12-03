Thunder outlast Warriors behind SGA’s 38-point night

Chet Holmgren knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 6:02 left and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the defending champions, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Brandin Podziemski led Golden State with 17 points, and Seth Curry contributed 14 in his season debut. Stephen Curry remained sidelined for a second straight game due to a bruised left quadriceps and muscle strain suffered last Wednesday against Houston.

Pat Spencer’s putback with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter cut the deficit to 81-79, and his 3-pointer on the next possession trimmed it to a single point. He matched his career high with 17 points and added six assists. Podziemski then beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to bring the Warriors within 91-88 heading into the fourth.

Jimmy Butler did not play in the second half for Golden State because of a sore left knee. He had been listed as questionable due to a bruised left glute from a hard fall in Saturday’s win over the Pelicans. Midway through the second quarter, he awkwardly cut under the basket, lost his left shoe, and limped afterward.

Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging 32.5 points, scored nine in the final 1:16 of the second quarter to send Oklahoma City into halftime with a 63-44 lead. The Thunder (21-1) handed the Warriors just their third home loss of the season.

Seth Curry received a warm ovation when he entered late in the first quarter after re-signing with Golden State on Monday. He had been part of the team during training camp before being waived for financial reasons, with an understanding that he would return. Fans cheered again when he scored his first points on a jumper with 8:24 left in the second quarter.

Gary Payton II added 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Golden State, while Draymond Green and Buddy Hield also scored 13.

Up next:

Thunder: Host Dallas on Friday night.

Warriors: Begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Philadelphia.