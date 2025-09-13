Yandex metrika counter

Thunderstorms trigger ground stop at Chicago airports

Thunderstorms trigger ground stop at Chicago airports
A ground stop has been issued at both O'Hare and Midway airports as severe thunderstorms sweep through the Chicago area.

The Chicago area is under a level 1 out of 5 for the potential of stronger storms. The area is also under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Downpours leading to flooding and lightning strikes are the main storm threats, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds could also lead to downed branches.

Strong storms are expected through 9 a.m., the NWS reports. 

Later this afternoon, isolated showers will be left with clearing clouds overnight.


