Tickets of Islamic Solidarity Games to go on sale in March

Tickets for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will go on sale starting from March 19, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Feb. 7.

In total, more than 500,000 tickets will go on sale giving people the chance to watch 20 sports competitions and also attend the opening and closing ceremonies, which will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

Tickets can be bought online on the official website baku2017.com and from 12 City Ticket Outlets in Baku.

Three main ticket sales points will be located inside three shopping malls – Park Bulvar, Ganjlik Mall and 28 Mall.

Additionally, Venue Ticket Box offices will operate at 16 venues during the Games.

Tickets for all 190 sports competitions will cost between 2-5 Azerbaijani manats.

Baku Olympic Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Tickets for the opening ceremony will cost 20-200 manats and for the closing ceremony – 10-100 manats.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22, 2017.

