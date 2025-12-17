TikTok allegedly tracked Grindr users via third party

+ ↺ − 16 px

A European privacy advocacy group, noyb, has filed complaints in Austria against TikTok, Grindr, and AppsFlyer, alleging violations of EU privacy laws by tracking user activity across apps without consent.

According to noyb, TikTok accessed sensitive information from other apps, including a user’s Grindr activity, LinkedIn use, and shopping cart data, via the marketing analytics firm AppsFlyer. The data was reportedly used for personalized advertising, analytics, and security purposes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The group claims this practice breaches the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which provides special protection for sensitive information such as sexual orientation. noyb is urging Austrian regulators to impose fines and force the companies to stop the tracking.

TikTok previously faced a 530 million-euro fine in Ireland over data transfer concerns, while Grindr faces a mass lawsuit in London over alleged sharing of users’ HIV status between 2018 and 2020.

Officials from TikTok, Grindr, and AppsFlyer have not commented on the new complaints.

News.Az