TikTok down: Users report service disruptions

TikTok is currently facing significant outages, with over 32,000 reports of service disruptions filed, according to Downdetector.

By 5:15 p.m., the reported outages had fallen to 18,668, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

Downdetector, an online platform that tracks and reports real-time outages and service disruptions, reports that 82 percent of TikTok outages were due to the mobile app, while 16 percent were linked to server connection. Two percent of the outage reports were due to the website.

As of 5:20 p.m. ET, TikTok has not released a statement about the outage on its social media pages.

TikTok is one of the world's most popular social media platforms, boasting over 1 billion monthly active users globally. Launched by Chinese tech company ByteDance, the app has experienced explosive growth since its international debut in 2018, particularly among Gen Z and younger millennials. Its popularity is driven by a highly personalized algorithm that curates short-form videos tailored to individual interests, making the platform a constant source of viral trends, challenges, and cultural moments.

TikTok's massive user base and global reach have made it a dominant force in digital entertainment and a key player in shaping online culture.

In January, the U.S. Supreme Courtupheld a federal law that required ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company to sell its operations or face a nationwide ban. The ban later went into effect and the Chinese-owned app stopped working for Americans for about 12 hours.

President Donald Trump signed an order that delayed the enforcement of the ban for 75 days until April 5, then later extended the deadline another 75 days to June 19. The president has indicated he would extend the June 19 deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets if no deal is reached by that date.

