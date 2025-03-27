TikTok founder becomes China’s richest person

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance and owner of TikTok, has become the richest person in China.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Yiming is now the 24th richest person globally, with a net worth of $57.5 billion, while Forbes estimates his wealth at $65.5 billion, News.Az reports.

Yiming, 42, founded ByteDance in 2012, and as of January 2025, the company is valued at over $400 billion.

ByteDance also owns popular mobile apps like CapCut, Xigua Video, and Douyin.

