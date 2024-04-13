Time has come for concrete steps to ensure peace in S. Caucasus, says EU committee chair

Chair of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union Delphine Pronk has said that the time has come for concrete steps to ensure peace in the South Caucasus.

"Time has come for concrete steps to ensure peace and stability in the region," Delphine Pronk said on X, News.Az reports.

"Thanks to Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev for his tour d’horizon on current challenges. The EU is ready to deepen cooperation and continue supporting peace efforts," she added.

