Azerbaijan marks anniversary of the liberation of Aghdam from occupation

Two years have passed since the liberation of Aghdam from occupation, News.az reports.

Counter-offensive operation, started by Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, ended on November 9, 2020.

Azerbaijani Army liberated more than 300 residential settlements in total, as well as Aghdara, Murovdagh, and important strategic high lands in the direction of Zangilan from occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Armenia, understanding of being defeated in the war with the liberation of Shusha from occupation on November 8, had to sign a capitulation act.

On November 10, a statement was signed among Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to Article 2 of the statement, Aghdam city and occupied part of Aghdam district was returned to Azerbaijan on November 20, 2020.

Thus, an end was put on 27 years’ occupation of Aghdam.

News.Az