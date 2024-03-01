Toivo Klaar: Baku-Yerevan peace deal to lead to EU mission's withdrawal from Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan will allow the withdrawal of the EU mission from Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), News.Az reports citing Trend.

"The establishment of peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan would enable us to shift our attention exclusively to a positive cooperation agenda with all three countries of the South Caucasus. Moreover, we would be in a position to withdraw the unarmed EU civilian mission from Armenia, which was deployed to affirm the EU's confidence and commitment to peace," he emphasized.

News.Az