Tokayev: Voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), urging greater global attention and stronger cooperation.

He highlighted the need for innovative financing, improved transport and digital infrastructure, and climate resilience, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stressing that LLDCs face major challenges such as limited market access, high transit costs, and climate impacts, Tokayev called for deeper collaboration and political support from international partners. He also invited delegates to a Regional Climate Summit in Astana in April 2026.

