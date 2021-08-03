Tokyo Olympics: Canada beat USA to set up Sweden final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada secured a 1-0 victory over world champions the United States to set up a women's Olympic football final against Sweden at Tokyo 2020, BBC reports.

Jessie Fleming scored Canada's winner from the penalty spot after Deanne Rose was fouled by Tierna Davidson inside the box at the Kashima Stadium.

Canada will face Sweden in Friday's gold-medal match.

Fridolina Rolfo scored the only goal as Sweden beat Australia to reach their second successive Olympic final.

Having been favourites to win the tournament, Vlatko Andonovski's US side will compete for bronze on Thursday against Australia, when the Matildas will play in an Olympic women's football medal match for the first time.

