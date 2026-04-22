About 50 Serie A footballers involved in Milan prostitution scandal

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The Guardia di Finanza has dismantled a network accused of exploiting prostitution and managing nightlife-related events that allegedly catered to high-profile footballers, including players from Serie A, with the use of “laughing gas” as a recreational substance.

Around 50 Serie A footballers, including some from AC Milan and Inter Milan, were involved as clients, News.Az reports, citing Marca.

The investigation also reportedly mentions a case involving a pregnant woman linked to her relationship with one of the users of the prostitution network.

The operation, which is being investigated by the Milan court at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, resulted in four individuals being placed under house arrest. They are accused of facilitating prostitution by organizing escort services, as well as money laundering derived from the activity.

Authorities said the group also provided opportunities for wealthy clients, including sportsmen and professional footballers, to access sexual services.

The Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza told EFE that the organization managed events which “also included the possibility, for wealthy clients (because we are talking mainly about sportsmen and professional footballers), to access sexual services.”

They also reportedly offered the use of nitrous oxide as a recreational substance, referred to as “laughing gas,” a chemical compound with anesthetic and analgesic properties that is also used as a recreational drug.

Although the clients are not currently under investigation, the case has sparked controversy within Italian football, particularly involving AC Milan and Inter Milan, as among those identified are players from top clubs as well as businessmen. However, no specific names have been released.

“Unfortunately, it is not a crime, it is not classified as such. The girls were totally compliant, so there is no violence; no indication of violence has emerged in the acts of the investigation,” the Guardia di Finanza stated when asked whether clients could eventually face investigation.

Wiretaps published by La Gazzetta also reportedly reveal that a Formula 1 driver was mentioned in connection with the network. “I have a friend who is a Formula 1 driver and he wants a paid girlfriend. Can we find her?” one of the individuals allegedly asked, to which the response was: “I’ll send him the Brazilian.”

The investigation included searches of multiple properties and the seizure of more than €1.2 million, which authorities believe are illicit proceeds from the alleged criminal activity.

According to investigators, the organization offered “all-inclusive” packages worth several thousand euros, which included dinners in exclusive Milan nightlife venues, accommodation in luxury hotels, and the company of women.

Authorities allege that the network operated under the guise of an events agency based in the Milan metropolitan area, which for years organized parties in nightclubs and similar venues while also managing the recruitment of women, including professional escorts.

Investigators further claim that the women were housed in properties linked to the agency and were subsequently paid for the services they provided to clients.

News.Az