Tokyo stocks close mixed on strong bank issues, U.S. tariff caution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks closed mixed Friday as buying of bank shares buoyed by higher long-term interest rates was offset by selling when caution over U.S. tariff policies lingered in the market, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 74.82 points, or 0.20 percent, from Wednesday at 37,677.06. Japanese markets were closed Thursday for a public holiday.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 8.20 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 2,804.16.

Stocks initially fell tracking Wall Street declines overnight, but later were boosted by firm bank shares on expectations for improved profits as long-term interest rates climbed on speculation that the Bank of Japan will further raise rates, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Nikkei erased earlier rises and ended lower, as investors locked in gains amid caution about the U.S. tariff policies.

News.Az