Tokyo stocks hit record highs, Nikkei tops 52,000 on tech rally

Japan’s key stock indexes soared to record highs on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei index closing above the 52,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by strong gains in technology shares following robust earnings reports from major U.S. tech companies.

The Nikkei Stock Average climbed 1,085.73 points, or 2.12%, to 52,411.34 — marking its third consecutive record close and its biggest-ever monthly point increase, adding over 7,400 points in October, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The broader Topix index also advanced 0.94% to finish at 3,331.83.

Electric power, gas, food, and nonferrous metal stocks led gains on the Tokyo Prime Market.

The yen weakened after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged, though it briefly strengthened following Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama’s warning against “extremely one-sided” currency moves and a stronger-than-expected Tokyo core consumer price index.

At 5 p.m., the dollar traded at 154.30–32 yen, while the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 1.655% as investors shifted toward equities amid the Nikkei’s sharp rise.

The rally was driven by strong performances from semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stocks, spurred by upbeat earnings from U.S. tech giants Amazon and Apple.

