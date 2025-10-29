Japan's Nikkei hits record high amid tech rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s key Nikkei stock index closed Wednesday at a record high above 51,000, led by strong technology shares after semiconductor sector heavyweight Advantest Corp. raised its earnings outlook.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 1,088.47 points, or 2.17%, to end at 51,307.65, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In contrast, the broader Topix index fell 7.63 points, or 0.23%, to 3,278.24.

The Nikkei rally was fueled by Advantest, whose net profit for the April-September period more than doubled year-on-year, analysts said. Shares of the semiconductor testing equipment maker surged following the robust earnings report.

Meanwhile, the Topix index declined as investors locked in gains after recent advances and remained cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings of the U.S. and Japanese central banks.

