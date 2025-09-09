Tokyo stocks slip after record highs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday as investors engaged in profit-taking following the market’s recent record-breaking rally.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 43,459.29, losing 184.52 points, or 0.42 percent, from the previous session, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The index briefly surged past the 44,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by overnight gains on Wall Street and expectations for expansionary fiscal policy under Japan's next government, but profit-taking soon set in.

A stronger yen, which advanced to the upper 146 range against the dollar on expectations of easier Fed policy, further encouraged profit-taking.

The broader Topix index also ended lower, down 16.08 points, or 0.51 percent, at 3,122.12.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, decliners outnumbered advancers 952 to 616, with 50 stocks flat.

News.Az