Top 10 crypto presales of August 2025: Secure 35% extra tokens with this viral pick

How many chances does an investor really get to catch a 1000x crypto before it goes mainstream? Right now, presale markets are buzzing, but BlockchainFX ($BFX) has captured the spotlight with unmatched utility and real returns.

The project is rewarding early movers with daily USDT payouts and staking APYs up to 90%. For a limited time this August, investors can use code AUG35 to secure 35% extra $BFX tokens before the presale closes. Miss this, and you may regret watching others walk away with millionaire-making profits.

1. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Next 1000x Presale with Daily Rewards

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is a live trading platform that integrates crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one application. Already operational with more than 10,000 daily users, the project has been audited by CertiK and is fully KYC-compliant. The platform has processed millions in trading volume while distributing rewards directly to token holders.

Presale Snapshot

Current price : $0.021 per $BFX (up from $0.02 initial)





Confirmed launch price: $0.05





Funds raised: $6.1M+ from 6,300+ participants





Rewards: 70% of trading fees redistributed daily as USDT (holders earning 4–7% per day, up to 90% APY)





Utility: BFX Visa cards (Gold, Green, Metal) for global crypto payments





Founder’s Club: Bonus allocations and premium benefits for contributions starting at $1,000





Long-term forecast: Target price range $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with projections above $1 as adoption scale.

BlockchainFX is celebrating its presale with a massive $500,000 giveaway in BFX tokens!

Trade crypto, stocks, forex, and more on one powerful platform while earning daily staking rewards. Enter now—every action brings you closer to winning life-changing prizes!

Use code AUG35 before August ends to claim 35% extra $BFX tokens — a limited-time bonus that won’t return once presale allocation closes.





2. Snorter ($SNORT): Meme Energy Meets Solana Utility

Snorter is a Solana-based meme coin that merges automated trading features with community-driven culture. The project aims to stand out by combining humor with a real trading bot, appealing to users who want more than just speculation.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $0.1023 per $SNORT





Funds raised: $3.43M / $3.83M target





Purchase methods: Card, crypto, Solana





Special features: Countdown-driven presale phases and staking availability after purchase





3. Pepescape ($PESC): The Rebellion Coin With Daily Airdrops

Pepescape ($PESC) brands itself as a decentralized alternative that challenges traditional financial systems. Its core design includes regular USDT airdrops to token holders, funded by ecosystem profits.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $0.000356 per $PESC





Funds raised: $1.29M / $4.02M target





Next stage price: $0.0012





Purchase methods: ETH, BNB, card





Incentive: Structured presale tiers that increase pricing per round





4. Coldware ($COLD): Blockchain Security Backed by Hardware

Coldware is building an ecosystem that integrates blockchain security solutions with hardware devices. Positioned around secure storage, it aims to appeal to both retail and institutional investors.

Presale Snapshot





Token: $COLD presale currently live





Purchase methods: BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, Visa, Mastercard





Focus: Ecosystem expansion around hardware security





5. Remittix ($RTX): Reinventing Cross-Border Payments

Remittix ($RTX) focuses on global payments, allowing fiat transfers into bank accounts worldwide using crypto. It positions itself as part of the emerging PayFi revolution, bridging blockchain and fiat settlements.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $0.0987 per $RTX





Next stage price: $0.10





Funds raised: $21.48M+





Tokens sold: 621,460,664+





Purchase methods: ETH, USDT, card





Presale progress: 66.59% allocation sold





6. Unstaked ($UNSD): Flexible Staking With High Liquidity

Unstaked ($UNSD) offers an alternative staking model that provides liquidity flexibility for users. By focusing on utility within staking markets, it aims to capture demand from both short- and long-term participants.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $0.012091 per $UNSD





Funds raised : $10.93M





Tokens sold: 1.25B+





Stage: 22 (87.19% complete)





Purchase methods: ETH, BNB, USDT, other cryptos

7. Mutuum Finance ($MUTM): Lending and Borrowing for DeFi Users

Mutuum Finance ($MUTM) provides lending, borrowing, and contribution options in a DeFi ecosystem. With more than 15,000 holders, it is establishing credibility as a presale with traction in decentralized finance.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $0.035 per $MUTM





Funds raised: $14.99M+





Presale phase: Phase 6





Holders: 15,704





Purchase methods: ETH, MUTM swap, credit card options





8. Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC): Meme Coin Nearing Full Allocation

Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC) leverages playful branding while quickly closing its presale rounds. With allocations nearly exhausted, APC stands out as a meme coin on the verge of exchange preparation.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $0.00092 per $APC





Funds raised: $3.63M+





Presale completion : 98.17% progress





Purchase methods : ETH, BNB, SOL, more options





9. Ozak AI ($OZ): AI and Crypto Integration in Focus

Ozak AI ($OZ) positions itself at the crossroads of artificial intelligence and blockchain. With rising global interest in AI-driven tokens, Ozak AI is being tracked as one of the emerging AI-linked presales.

Presale Snapshot

Current price : $0.01 per $OZ





Next phase price: $0.012





Presale phase: Phase 5





Target price : $1.00





Purchase methods : ETH, USDT, USDC

10. Bitcoin Swift ($BTC3): A New Layer of Bitcoin Scalability

Bitcoin Swift ($BTC3) is designed to address Bitcoin’s scalability by delivering faster transactions with derivative features. Marketed as a high-speed evolution of BTC, it is now nearing its presale conclusion.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $7.00 per $BTC3





Launch price target: $15.00





Presale stage: Stage 7 (final stage)





Current APY: 300%





Time left in stage: 20 days remaining





Conclusion: The August window is closing fast

This August offers investors one of the strongest presale lineups in recent memory. From meme-fueled projects like Snorter and Pepescape to utility-driven plays like Remittix and Mutuum, the landscape is crowded.

But BlockchainFX ($BFX) dominates as the only project already generating revenue and rewarding holders daily. Use BLOCK30 for 30% extra tokens, or lock in AUG35 this August for 35% more before presale allocation runs dry. This is your second chance to catch the next 1000x crypto presale. Don’t miss it.

Final August bonus: unlock 35% more $BFX tokens with code AUG35 before presale stages move higher.

