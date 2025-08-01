Top 4 Cryptos you’ll wish you bought in 2025 - best crypto to buy now: One is still under $0.10 and gaining fast

Top 4 Cryptos you’ll wish you bought in 2025 - best crypto to buy now: One is still under $0.10 and gaining fast

+ ↺ − 16 px

2025 has already rewarded early buyers of high‑momentum altcoins. Sui’s breakout above $4.40 caught traders by surprise after its six‑month high, while Binance Coin’s institutional backing helped BNB hit fresh all‑time highs. VeChain’s Stargate upgrade is drawing enterprise interest as VET eyes $0.0262 resistance.

Amid these narratives, a sub‑$0.10 project offering real‑world rails is building steam: Remittix’s $250 000 giveaway and pilot payments network make it a Best Crypto To Buy Now contender worth watching.

Sui Eyes New Highs with Surging Open Interest

Sui (SUI) climbed from $3.67 to $4.18 in a 24‑hour burst on July 25–26, a 15 % leap that broke psychological resistance. After consolidating between $3.65 and $4.00, the token reclaimed the $4.00 zone with volume spiking to 28.8 million, double the daily average.

Sui’s total value locked and open interest both hit record highs, suggesting institutional flows are backing its scalability narrative. With Sui trading near $4.30 and outperforming peers by 4.3 % in the past week, this smart‑contract platform remains one of the top cryptos to buy now for momentum seekers.

BNB Continues Institutional Influx

Binance Coin (BNB) surged to a new all‑time high of $855, adding 7 % in 24 hours and pushing its market cap past $118 billion. That rally follows growing interest from regulated funds tapping Binance’s ecosystem tokens as hedge instruments. On‑chain data shows BNB’s daily active addresses rose 5 % over the week, underlining steady adoption rather than pure speculation.

As BNB powers one of the largest exchange networks and funds high‑yield staking programs, its blend of utility and institutional demand cements it as a Best Crypto To Buy Now for risk‑adjusted exposure.

VeChain’s Enterprise Upgrade Gains Traction

VeChain (VET) trades near $0.026, where it faces immediate resistance at $0.0262 amid sell‑volume pressure. Its Stargate upgrade, rolled out in July, adds cross‑chain interoperability and boosts fee-burning mechanics – a catalyst for renewed token burns and reduced supply.

Institutional partnerships with logistics giants and enterprise pilots are expanding, while trading volume has jumped 25 % since the upgrade announcement. VET’s positioning as a supply chain and IoT blockchain makes it stand out among mid‑caps, and its technical setup hints at a breakout if it reclaims $0.03.

Remittix Sets the Real‑World Payments Standard

Remittix (RTX) trades at $0.0876, well under $0.10, with over 573 million tokens sold and $17.5 million raised. Its upcoming beta wallet in Q3 2025 brings full crypto‑to‑bank functionality, and a 50 % bonus still rewards early backers.

Five fresh angles driving RTX forward:

Backed by working infrastructure, not vaporware, with live pilot payouts

Mass‑market appeal: ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners

Global payout rails integrated across 30+ countries for instant settlements

One of the few presales showing product progress ahead of token generation

Positioned as a cross‑border crypto utility, early believers call it “XRP 2.0”

These varied strengths give Remittix a utility‑first edge missing in many peers. Its merchant network already spans retail outlets in West Africa, settling transactions in under two minutes. Combine that with the $250 000 giveaway, and you have a time‑sensitive entry before broader listings.

Balancing Winners and Hidden Gems

Sui’s breakout, BNB’s institutional surge and VeChain’s enterprise pivot highlight the main stage of 2025’s rally. Yet for those hunting sub‑$0.10 opportunities with real‑world impact, Remittix stands out.

Allocating across Sui for upside momentum, BNB for institutional stability, VET for enterprise utility, and RTX for payment rails can capture both headline‑making rallies and grounded adoption. As the bull run unfolds, blending these four cryptos may position investors to look back and wish they bought early.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az