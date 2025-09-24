Top 5 cryptos to buy as Solana shoots past $130b market cap and flips Binance Coin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Just months ago, Solana (SOL) fought to regain its footing after years of skepticism. Today, it has blasted past a $130 billion market cap, flipping Binance Coin (BNB) to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency. This rise in Solana's supremacy has brought back interest in altcoins, as traders are looking for tokens ready to follow in its footsteps.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui (SUI), Jupiter (JUP), Cardano (ADA), and Tron (TRX) are five cryptocurrencies that are good buys right now. Each has excellent fundamentals or a lot of community enthusiasm, and when the bull run picks up speed, they might all make a lot of money.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects in 2025, and for good reason. More than just another meme token, LILPEPE is building an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain exclusively for meme coins. The network promises to be fast, cheap, and sniper-bot resistant, solving long-standing issues that plagued earlier meme projects and giving retail investors a fairer chance.

The presale numbers tell the story of its momentum. LILPEPE is now in Stage 13, priced at $0.0022, with over $25.7 million raised and more than 15.8 billion tokens sold. The project has already been CertiK audited and is listed on CoinMarketCap, achievements that signal trustworthiness to investors.

Community energy is being amplified through promotions, including a $777,000 giveaway where 10 winners will each receive $77,000 in tokens, and a special giveaway for presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 (details here). With listings confirmed on two top centralized exchanges after the presale, LILPEPE is tipped to be the meme coin of this cycle. Analysts believe it could deliver 50x to 100x returns, making it one of the top tokens to watch.

SUI: Layer 1 with institutional-grade speed

With a current market cap hovering around $12.7 billion, SUI is already climbing. However, this project is still in its growth phase. Its developer ecosystem is expanding, DeFi integrations are rising, and if the bull run intensifies, SUI could find itself flirting with $50 a level that would turn heads globally. Long-term holders should see SUI as not just a bet on a coin but an ecosystem. It’s a rare example of technical innovation matched with market momentum.

Jupiter (JUP): The heart of Solana’s DeFi

Jupiter (JUP) is often called the “liquidity engine” of Solana, and for good reason. As Solana's leading DEX aggregator, Jupiter has become the default for swapping tokens across the Solana ecosystem with minimal slippage and maximum efficiency. Its role is similar to what Uniswap played for Ethereum’s rise, and now, JUP is gearing up to become a central part of Solana’s DeFi explosion. For those who missed Solana at $1, Jupiter offers a second chance at catching a fundamental piece of the next big blockchain ecosystem—one that arguably has more upside in the next cycle than XRP.

Cardano (ADA): The quiet contender with a loyal base

The Cardano (ADA) ecosystem is expanding; it trades at $0.85 and boasts a market capitalization of $ 30.8 billion. Cardano's meticulous approach is finally paying off, and its active developer community suggests long-term sustainability. Forecasts indicate that the chances of Cardano (ADA) ETF approval by 2025 are 79%, the highest figure recorded on Polymarket. This increase demonstrates optimism surrounding the prospects of Cardano ETF approval.

Tron (TRX): The underrated powerhouse of on-chain activity

Tron (TRX) trades at $0.34 as of this writing, boasting a market cap of $32.4 billion. Tron has also recently made headlines for increasing its DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL). The network’s solid fundamentals, extensive usage, and growing financial activity give it strong legs heading into 2025. Unlike XRP, which is still heavily dependent on the outcome of ongoing legal entanglements and central bank adoption, Tron is thriving in the wild. If you're looking for coins already being used at scale, TRX is a sleeper pick with serious upside.

Conclusion

As Solana surpasses $130 billion in market cap and flips Binance Coin, the ripple effects are being felt across the entire altcoin sector. Investors are now hunting for the next big winners, and five tokens stand out: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui (SUI), Jupiter (JUP), Cardano (ADA), and Tron (TRX). LILPEPE brings meme energy combined with real infrastructure, Sui offers cutting-edge Layer-1 technology, Jupiter captures Solana’s growth directly, Cardano provides stability with potential for another breakout, and Tron continues to deliver consistent adoption. Together, they represent the most exciting opportunities to transform portfolios in 2025 as the bull run accelerates.

News.Az