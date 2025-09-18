Top 6 cryptos to buy now, led by Ethereum (ETH)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the market gears up for the next bull run, investors are watching six cryptocurrencies showing strong momentum. Ethereum (ETH) leads the pack, but one project catching attention is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme-fueled Layer 2 network that could offer up to 45x returns.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum dominates the market with its established smart contract infrastructure. The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 enabled the network to be more efficient in terms of scaling. Most of the DeFi and NFT ecosystem is backed by ETH and is popular with developers. The demand is still driven by strong institutional interest and future developments in ETFs.Ethereum is currently trading at $4,526.88, with the day’s high at $4,560.80 and low at $4,370.99, up about 2.17% in the last 24 hours. Right now, the price is finding support between $4,300 and $4,370, with a smaller support level around $4,250. On the upside, it’s facing resistance near $4,550–$4,636 and stronger resistance around $4,650–$4,850. If ETH manages to break above $4,536, it could push toward $4,650 or more. If it fails to break through, the price may consolidate or see a short-term pullback.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain focused on providing high speed, low cost, and scalability to Ethereum. In contrast to the traditional meme coins, LILPEPE provides actual infrastructure with its EVM-compatible chain.

The LILPEPE presale is now in Stage 13 at a price of $0.0022 per token. So far, 15,755,534,846 of the 17,250,000,000 tokens for this stage have been sold, raising $25,487,179 out of the $28,775,000 target. This represents a 120% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.001. The next stage price is set to increase to $0.0023; this provides current buyers with a limited time to shop before prices rise. The roadmap of Little Pepe has three major stages: Pregnancy (presale), Birth (CEX listings), and Growth (network adoption). It aims to hit a market cap of 1 billion with a potential up to 45x. With its robust branding and community dynamics, Little Pepe is developing into a high-upside value to investors who want more than a hype.

To celebrate its success, the project is running a $777,000 giveaway, giving 10 winners $77,000 in $LILPEPE tokens each. You just need to contribute at least $100 in the presale to join. On top of that, the Little Pepe Mega Giveaway is live, offering big 15+ ETH prizes to top buyers and randomly selected participants from Stage 12 to Stage 17.

Solana (SOL)

Solana has a reputation for speed and low cost. With a processing capacity of more than 65,000 transactions per second, it is well-suited to NFTs, gaming, and DeFi. Its developer activity has been busy and it has overcome network problems experienced in the past. Solana is a favorite among individuals considering high-performance blockchains.

Right now, SOL is trading at $237.45, with the day’s high at $239.35 and low at $222.46. The recent jump in price comes from strong institutional interest, including Galaxy Digital’s $530 million purchase of SOL tokens, which pushed it to an eight-month high. The price has support around $215–$225, and if it breaks above $240, it could move higher toward $250–$280. On the other hand, if it falls below $220, a short-term pullback is possible.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano relies on an evidence-based development framework, which has enabled it to develop a secure and sustainable blockchain. Its proof-of-stake algorithm renders it energy-efficient. As it undergoes constant upgrades and as more and more dApps are developed, Cardano will be a consistent option in terms of growth over the long term in this cycle.

ADA is trading at $0.8969, with a daily high of $0.9073 and a low of $0.8741. The coin recently found support around $0.85 and is now testing resistance near $0.90. If it can push past this level, the price could move higher, but a drop below $0.85 might cause a short-term pullback. There’s been some profit-taking by big holders lately, yet overall the trend looks stable.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot has a cross-chain communication model known as parachain. This enables different blockchains to interact and be interconnected. It has a community-based system of governance and the project facilitates scalable Web3. DOT has continued to be an attractive infrastructure-based investor.

Currently, DOT is trading at $4.22, with the day’s high at $4.28 and low at $4.15. The price has been moving in a tight range between $4.15 and $4.28, showing some indecision in the market. If it breaks above $4.30, it could start a bullish run, while a drop below $4.10 might bring a short-term pullback. Traders are keeping an eye on these levels to see which way DOT will move next.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink relates smart contracts to data in the real world. Its oracle network serves DeFi, insurance, and other data-intensive dApps. The role of LINK is even higher as the number of projects that require off-chain data increases. It remains one of the partners in facilitating blockchain functionality.

As of now, LINK is trading at $24.47, with a high of $24.79 and a low of $23.51 for the day. The price recently moved above $24, which could push it toward $25–$28 if it holds. On the downside, a drop below $23.50 might trigger a short-term pullback, so traders are keeping an eye on these levels.

Conclusion

These 6 cryptocurrencies present a high potential as the market prepares for the next bull run. Ethereum is a platform, and Little Pepe demonstrates it at an initial level. Other projects such as Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Chainlink are still accumulating utility and adoption and are thus some of the major assets to consider in this cycle.

