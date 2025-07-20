Top analysts say this crypto will beat Stellar (XLM) and DOGECOIN (DOGE) to $1 - here’s why it’s the best buy now

Top analysts say this crypto will beat Stellar (XLM) and DOGECOIN (DOGE) to $1 - here’s why it’s the best buy now

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin and Stellar have both flirted with the $1 mark before, but analysts say a new contender might finally get there first. This rising token has caught the attention of crypto insiders for one big reason: real utility.

While XLM and DOGE rely on hype and history, this newcomer brings fresh use cases and it’s gaining serious traction. Here’s why it could be the best crypto to buy now.

Stellar Eyes a New Trend With Bullish Technicals

Stellar (XLM) is showing signs of life again, jumping over 5% in 24 hours to trade at $0.4961. Backed by nearly $4 billion in trading volume and a $15.6 billion market cap, XLM is regaining attention. Analysts like Peter Brandt are bullish, pointing to a rare inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that suggests a possible breakout past the $1 resistance, a level that’s capped Stellar for years.

But while XLM pushes toward this key psychological barrier, some investors are shifting focus to faster-moving, undervalued altcoins with fresh narratives. One rising token is now being tipped to beat both XLM and Dogecoin to the $1 mark not because of hype, but because of real-world demand.

Dogecoin Builds Momentum and Eyes the Next Price Target

Dogecoin is once again catching fire. After bouncing past the $0.20 resistance with ease, DOGE surged 13% in 24 hours to trade above $0.24, locking in a weekly gain of over 20%. Volume shot up to nearly $6 billion, confirming that this wasn’t just noise, real demand is back. Analysts now target the $0.36 range as the next critical zone, with very little resistance in between. If bulls hold firm, the $0.30s could arrive faster than expected.

What’s fueling this run isn’t just hype. Institutional interest is creeping in, with Bit Origin’s $500 million crypto fund reportedly allocating exposure to DOGE. Chart watchers are calling this a clean breakout setup, a signal that more upside may be in play.

Still, even with this progress, some believe a new token might beat Dogecoin to the $1 milestone. With DOGE’s journey slowing near familiar friction zones, smart money is watching the next big contender.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Users While Others Chase Hype

While Stellar and Dogecoin continue to chase the elusive $1 milestone, a new player might beat them to it Remittix. This rising crypto disruptor is making waves by solving a problem neither XLM nor DOGE has cracked: real-world spending.

With instant crypto-to-bank transfers and zero reliance on centralized exchanges, Remittix is quickly becoming a favorite among investors looking for practical crypto with serious upside.

Analysts say its token, RTX, has a clearer path to $1 thanks to its unique payment utility and growing demand.

Why Remittix Stands Out Now

Users can convert crypto to fiat instantly and send it to any bank

No KYC delays or exchange middlemen needed for transactions

Over $14M raised already with RTX priced at just $0.0734

Analysts forecast 800% growth before public launch

With blockchain payments going mainstream, Remittix is looking like the best crypto to buy now. Don't let this one slip.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az