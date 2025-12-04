Top Azerbaijani, Armenian officials to discuss peace in Doha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, and Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, will participate in a panel discussion at the Doha Forum 2025 on Friday.

The top Armenian and Azerbaijani officials will discuss the Baku-Yerevan peace process and the joint future during the panel, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The panel session is titled “Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: Washington Accords and Joint Future.”

