Top diplomats of India and Thailand engage in discussions

The foreign ministers of India and Thailand Saturday held bilateral talks in the capital New Delhi, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met with his Thailand counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa and the ministers “reviewed various aspects of our multifaceted bilateral ties and discussed sub-regional, regional, and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” the ministry said in a statement.It also said the India-Thailand bilateral relations are “rooted in our civilizational bonds,” adding: “Thailand is a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and our Vision of the Indo-Pacific.”Sangiampongsa is on a four-day visit to India from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

News.Az