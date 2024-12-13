Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Syria’s stability, counterterrorism efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday that he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held high-level talks focused on stabilizing Syria and combating terrorism.

Fidan, speaking at a joint press conference with Blinken in the capital, Ankara, said Turkish-US priorities in Syria include stability, combating terrorism, and putting an end to terrorist Daesh/ISIS and PKK dominance, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Fidan underlined that he and Blinken discussed what could be done to address Syria's stability, their common concerns, and possible solutions.The Turkish minister said he and the US secretary of state agreed that a cease-fire in Gaza should be established as soon as possible.Blinken, for his part, said Washington prioritized opportunities for Syrians as well as freeing people from Bashar Assad's shackles."As the (foreign) minister said, we're very focused on Syria, very focused on the opportunity that now is before us, and before the Syrian people, to move out from under the shackles of Bashar al-Assad to a different and better future for the Syrian people, one that the Syrian people decide for themselves," he added.In recent years, Ankara and Washington's relations have been strained by the US's policy toward Syria.Türkiye opposes US support for the YPG due to its affiliation with the PKK, which has waged a terror campaign against Türkiye for 40 years, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, according to official figures.While the US considers the YPG—also known by acronyms such as the SDF—a key partner in the fight against Daesh/ISIS in Syria, it does not recognize the YPG as a terrorist group, although it does acknowledge the PKK as such.

