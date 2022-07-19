Top UK, Ukrainian diplomats speak over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss, News.Az reports.

In a tweet, Kuleba noted that UK support has been vital for Ukraine’s defense all the way through Russian aggression.

“I am deeply grateful to the government of the UK and especially my counterpart Liz Truss. Her mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions,” the Ukrainian minister said.

News.Az