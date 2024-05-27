Tornadoes and storms leave at least 18 dead in central US

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 18 deaths have been reported after a series of severe storms and tornadoes battered the central US, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power, News.Az reports citing CNN.

Eight storm-related deaths were reported in Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a news conference Sunday evening; seven storm-related deaths were reported in Cooke County, Texas; two in Mayes County, Oklahoma; and one in Louisville, Kentucky.The dead in Arkansas included a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patient who depended on an oxygen concentrator that stopped working when power went out, Huckabee Sanders said. Other deaths included a person who died of a heart attack and another who perished when a downed tree or branch hit a trailer, she said.Residents in Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee were hit with twisters, heavy winds and flooding in terrible conditions that began Saturday and moved into Sunday. Tornado watches and warnings were issued across multiple states Sunday night.More than 334,000 customers were without power Sunday evening in Texas, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.Concerns about severe weather also delayed the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway by four hours. Spectators were asked to evacuate and take shelter; they were allowed back in after lightning cleared the area around 2 p.m. ET.Later Sunday, Nascar's Coca-Cola 600 had to pull drivers back into the pit area after lightning in the area forced a weather delay in Charlotte, North Carolina.

