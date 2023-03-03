Total revenues from ACG field reach $ 1.3B in two months

The total revenues from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field for 2 months amounted to $1.324 billion, News.Az reports citing the State Oil Fund.

The Shahdeniz field (gas and condensate) generated $534,751 million in revenues in January-February 2023, while the revenues from the sale of condensate on the Shahdeniz field amounted to $ 58.069 million.

