Total revenues from ACG field reach $ 1.3B in two months
- 03 Mar 2023 04:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182459
- Economics
The total revenues from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field for 2 months amounted to $1.324 billion, News.Az reports citing the State Oil Fund.
The Shahdeniz field (gas and condensate) generated $534,751 million in revenues in January-February 2023, while the revenues from the sale of condensate on the Shahdeniz field amounted to $ 58.069 million.