TotalEnergies plans to start production at Absheron field in 2024

TotalEnergies plans to start production at the Absheron field in 2024, said Régis Agut, Managing Director and Country Chair at TotalEnergies Azerbaijan. ]

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel session organized as part f the Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

According to him, the company plans to carry out production processes through the use of green technologies with minimal CO2 emissions.

“All this will allow us to achieve sustainability and safety of oil production. We have developed a Smart Home Data Center in our head office, where we monitor the drilling process and efficiency. This data center allows you to track all TotalEnergies deposits in the world,” Régis Agut added.

Earlier, First VP of TotalEnergies, Jean-Luc Guizue, said that the company sees the potential for producing large volumes of natural gas at the Absheron gas condensate field.

SOCAR and TotalEnergies signed an agreement on November 21, 2016 to define the main contractual and commercial terms of the first stage of development of the Absheron gas condensate field. The agreement on exploration, development and Shared distribution of production at the Absheron offshore block was signed on February 27, 2009.

The contract term is 30 years. The contract area is 747 square kilometers. The Absheron field is located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, 100 km southeast of Baku, at a depth of about 500 meters. The reserves of the field are estimated at 350 bcm of gas and 45 million tons of condensate.

News.Az