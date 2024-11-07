Tottenham and Galatasaray reveal starting XIs for Europa League clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ange Postecoglou aims for a perfect 12 points as Tottenham faces in-form Turkish giants Galatasaray in Istanbul tonight, News.Az reports citing Yahoo Sports.

Spurs currently sit joint-top of the new European format alongside Serie A outfit Lazio as well as Belgian side Anderlecht after wins against Qarabag, Ferencvaros, and Alkmaar.Galatasaray have started well in their own right after a pair of wins over PAOK and Elfsborg as well as a draw against Latvian outfit RFS.Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall has been given the nod in midfield for Spurs, and 19-year-old Will Lankshear will also get a run out on a critical away night in Turkey.

News.Az