Tottenham and Galatasaray reveal starting XIs for Europa League clash

Ange Postecoglou aims for a perfect 12 points as Tottenham faces in-form Turkish giants Galatasaray in Istanbul tonight, News.Az reports citing Yahoo Sports.

Spurs currently sit joint-top of the new European format alongside Serie A outfit Lazio as well as Belgian side Anderlecht after wins against Qarabag, Ferencvaros, and Alkmaar.

Galatasaray have started well in their own right after a pair of wins over PAOK and Elfsborg as well as a draw against Latvian outfit RFS.

Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall has been given the nod in midfield for Spurs, and 19-year-old Will Lankshear will also get a run out on a critical away night in Turkey.


