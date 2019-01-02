Tourists to get interactive map of Baku Metro

+ ↺ − 16 px

An interactive map of the Baku Metro will be available for users of Android devices at the beginning of 2019, the project manager Shamkhal Bayramov told Trend.

He said the mobile application is primarily intended for tourists and guests of Baku.

"The interface will be in Russian, Azerbaijani and English," he noted. "Users of the mobile application will be able to choose the best route by specifying the starting and final points of their trip. Information about the arrival time of the train and the length of the route will be available."

Work is also underway to improve the online BakuBus guide, he added. The online application allows tracking the movement of buses on the map of Baku in real time, Bayramov said.

Users of this application can plan trips, choose a bus route and get information about which bus runs the specified route, he added.

"At the beginning of next year, the application will have additional new functions," he said. "For example, it will be possible to get information about the distance between the bus stop and the arriving bus. It will also be possible to choose the best route by specifying the starting and final points of trip."

