Trade between Serbia and Italy surpasses €5 billion

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced on Jan.31 that trade between Serbia and Italy has surpassed €5 billion, highlighting that the future focus of collaboration should center around innovative technologies, science, and energy.

Speaking at the Serbia-Italy Business Forum in Belgrade, which was also attended by Italian Deputy Prime Minister of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, Vučić noted that Serbia accounts for one-third of Italy’s trade with the Western Balkans, adding that 1,200 Italian companies employ 24,000 people in Serbia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Today’s forum demonstrates the interest of both domestic and Italian companies, the President of Serbia said, adding Serbia is absolutely interested in providing all types of incentives for Italian companies if they seek to invest in the country, where energy prices are still significantly below the European level.

Vučić expressed his gratitude to Tajani for the support that Italy provides to Serbia on its European path, adding that the support for the organisation of Specialised Expo 2027 Belgrade is also of exceptional importance for Serbia.

Tajani confirmed that Italy will participate in the Expo 2027 exhibition in Belgrade, emphasising that the country is making every possible effort to shorten the timeframe for Serbia’s accession to the European Union.

Belgrade and Serbia are a key factor for stability in the region and the prosperity of Europe, he said, adding that his country wants Serbia to be accepted as soon as possible into the family of countries that make up the European Union.

This is our historical obligation and I would like to emphasise it once again, said Tajani, adding that it is crucial to establish even better cooperation between Serbian and Italian companies.

Italy, an industrial country and the second manufacturing power in Europe, seeks to transfer its knowledge and experience to Serbian companies looking to operate in its territory, he noted.

