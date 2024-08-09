Trade turnover in Central Asia region rising - president of Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past five years, trade turnover in Central Asia has surged by over 80 percent, surpassing $10 billion, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the 6th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in Astana, News.az reports via the Tajik president's press office.

"With the effective use of available potential, trade turnover in the region could soon reach $20 billion," he said.He highlighted that over a hundred proposals and initiatives from previous consultative meetings are currently on the table and hold a lot of promise."The realization of each of these proposals will undoubtedly enhance our joint development potential," Rahmon emphasized.In his speech, Rahmon addressed the expansion of trade and economic ties, the development of programs in agriculture, industry, and new technologies, the implementation of major transport, infrastructure, and logistics projects, the effective use of hydropower resources, and cooperation in cultural and humanitarian areas, among other important issues.

