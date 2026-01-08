Yandex metrika counter

Traffic accidents in Herat kill 5, injure 16
Photo: Ariana News

At least five people were killed and 16 others injured in a series of traffic accidents on Wednesday in western Afghanistan’s Herat province, local authorities reported.

The incidents occurred along the Herat-Islam Qala highway, where two separate collisions resulted in the immediate deaths of five people, including a woman, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

An additional accident elsewhere in the province left 16 people injured, according to a statement from the provincial police. Authorities are investigating the causes of the crashes.

The accidents highlight ongoing road safety concerns in the region, where traffic incidents are a frequent hazard.

 


