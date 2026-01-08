Fire at Bishkek nursing home kills 2, injures 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire at a nursing home in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on January 7 killed two people and injured 14 others, authorities reported.

The Ministry of Healthcare said that the injured are being treated at Bishkek Clinical Emergency Hospital. Thirteen patients were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning, and one for first-degree burns. Four patients are in moderate condition, two are in serious condition, and eight are stable, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov visited the hospital to review treatment progress and instructed staff to provide all necessary medical care to the victims.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

News.Az