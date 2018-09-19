Traffic on Baku-Guba road to be limited

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan has reported that repair works on the 28-45 km section of road Baku - Guba - state border with the Russian Federation are continuing.

The repair work conducted on this section of the road in the direction of Guba has already been completed, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Repairing will begin on the opposite side of the road, that is, in the direction to the city of Baku on 20 September. Repair work will continue for several days. Traffic in the direction of Baku will be fully limited in this part of the highway during this period.

Motorists can use part of the highway running through settlement Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev as an alternative road.

