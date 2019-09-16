Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, 3 completely burned bodies removed from car

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people have tragically died in a road accident in Ararat Province of Armenia.

On Monday, at about 4 am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a car and a semi-trailer truck had collided on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway, in the administrative area of Surenavan village.

As a result, a fire had broken out in the car, News.am reports citing shamshyan.com.

Two fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters put out the fire, but they found inside the automobile the dead bodies of the driver and two passengers that were completely burned down.

Police and investigators have determined that this car had gone onto the opposite lane and collided with the aforesaid truck, and this had caused the fire.

Those assembled at the scene were saying that the car driver was returning from Iran, the passengers were mother and daughter, and they lived in Proshyan village of Kotayk Province.

As per the source, the victims are Kristine Martirosyan, 51, and Lusine Martirosyan, 29, and the car driver was Varos Markosyan.

The truck driver—a capital city Yerevan resident—and his 24-year-old passenger were taken to hospital, where doctors said they are in satisfactory condition.

