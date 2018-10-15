Train accident in Germany leaves 12 injured - police

+ ↺ − 16 px

A collision of a regional train and a truck in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg left 12 people injured, Sputnik cited the local police as saying on Monday.

"A train collided with a truck at about 7:45 (local time, 5:45 GMT) at the grade crossing near Sipplingen on the Lake Constance Belt Railway. According to the existing data, 12 people were lightly injured in the collision," the police of the city of Konstanz said on Twitter.

The railway stretch has been closed, the police added.

Firefighters are working to evacuate passengers from the train to the nearest train station.

