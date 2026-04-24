Train collision moments caught on video – Denmark crash - VIDEO

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A head-on collision between two trains in Denmark has left several passengers critically injured.

Dramatic video footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the crash, with severely damaged train carriages and emergency services rushing to assist victims, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Rescue teams, including firefighters and medical personnel, were quickly deployed to the site to evacuate passengers and provide urgent medical care.

Authorities have confirmed that multiple people sustained serious injuries, though the exact number of casualties is still being уточняется. The cause of the collision remains unclear, and an investigation has been launched to determine how the two trains ended up on the same track. Rail traffic in the area has been disrupted as emergency operations continue.

News.Az