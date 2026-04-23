Denmark train collision leaves several injured

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Several people have been injured after two local trains collided in Denmark, according to emergency services.

The crash happened near Hillerød, north of Copenhagen, when two commuter trains collided head-on, local authorities confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Greater Copenhagen fire department said the trains were involved in a direct collision and that passengers were among those injured. However, all passengers were safely evacuated from the trains, and no one was reported trapped inside.

Emergency responders said large-scale rescue resources were deployed immediately to the scene, with police and fire services working to secure the area and assist the injured.

The full extent of injuries has not yet been disclosed, but officials confirmed that multiple passengers required medical attention following the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision as emergency operations remain underway.

News.Az