Train derails in Cumbria; rail services affected

Emergency services have been deployed to the scene of a train derailment in Cumbria, which has disrupted rail services in the area.

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that its teams have been sent to Shap and are “currently assessing the situation,” News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Other emergency service personnel are also at the scene as authorities work to determine the extent of the incident and ensure passenger safety.

Earlier, the service said its priority is "to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible".

Posts on X from National Rail said the Transpennine Express line had been affected.

National Rail said: "Major disruption between Carlisle and Preston expected until the end of the day.

"A derailed train between Penrith and Oxenholme means all lines are blocked. Trains running between Carlisle and Preston may be delayed by up to 120 minutes or cancelled."

Avanti West Coast confirmed the incident on X, saying people should not try to travel north of Preston on Monday.

Rail replacement buses are operating between Carlisle and Preston, it said.

