Machu Picchu train crash leaves one dead and dozens injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A train driver has died and at least 40 people have been injured in a head-on rail collision near Peru's most popular tourist attraction, Machu Picchu, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Two trains collided on the single track leading to the ancient Inca town on Tuesday, according to a statement from the local government.

It said that 20 ambulances had attended the scene and that injured people had been transferred to medical facilities in the nearby city of Cusco.

The US embassy in Peru said that US citizens were injured in the crash, while the UK Foreign Office said it was "supporting a number of British nationals involved".

News.Az