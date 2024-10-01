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Bangkok Crash
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The driver of a freight train involved in a deadly collision with a public bus in Bangkok has tested positive for drugs and has been charged with reckless driving, Thai police said.18 May 2026-14:26
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A train driver in Thailand has been charged with negligence following a fatal crash in Bangkok in which a freight train collided with a public bus at a rail crossing, killing eight people and injuring 32 others.17 May 2026-17:40
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The bodies of 23 people have been recovered following a tragic bus accident involving school children outside Bangkok.02 Oct 2024-10:55
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