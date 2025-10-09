Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman dies aged 42

+ ↺ − 16 px

Popular Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman has died aged 42 from a heart attack, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The news of his death was shared by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, and Member of Parliament, Sukjinder Singh Randhawa on his X account on Thursday evening.

Varinder had acted in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, which was released in 2023.

Sukhjinder took to his X account and wrote in Punjabi, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow…”

Meanwhile, Parjat Singh, the former captain of the Indian Hockey Team, wrote on X, “It’s deeply painful to learn that famed body-builder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Ji passed away from a heart attack. He was a devoted vegetarian, built his body with discipline and grace. May Waheguru grant his departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this loss.”

Varinder was an Indian professional bodybuilder and actor. Ghuman won Mr. India in 2009 and he was awarded 2nd place in Mr. Asia. He made his Punjabi film debut with Kabaddi Once More, which released in 2012. He went on to appear in other Bollywood films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019).

News.Az