Tram collision in Strasbourg injures dozens
Two trams collided in a tunnel in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring at least twenty people © FREDERICK FLORIN AFP
Two trams collided in Strasbourg, France, on Saturday, injuring dozens, though none seriously. The incident occurred in a tunnel leading to the city's central train station, News.Az citing the Guardian.
An additional 100 people, though uninjured, were assessed for shock or stress, said René Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin fire and rescue service. Emergency services deployed 130 firefighters, 50 rescue vehicles and established a wide safety perimeter.
“About 50 people are in a state of relative emergency, with injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains. But there are no critical injuries. It could have been much worse,” Cellier said.
The exact cause of the collision was unclear but local media reported that one of the trams was reversing at the time.
Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, who visited the site, described the incident as a “brutal collision” and expressed her gratitude to emergency responders. “I am at the station with the injured and rescuers. Thank you for your mobilisation,” she said on X. She urged the public not to obstruct rescue operations.
Images shared on social media showed two severely damaged tram cars, one of which had derailed in the tunnel.
Strasbourg, the first big French city to reinstate tram services, in 1994, had not experienced a significant tram accident until now, according to French media. Authorities launched an investigation to determine what caused the collision.
Cleanup operations continued on Saturday evening, and people were advised to avoid the area around the train station.
