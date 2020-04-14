Transfer of one-time funds for 100,000 unemployed people provided in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

One-time funds were transferred to another 25,000 people registered as unemployed in Azerbaijan, head of the Public Relations and Communication Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Fazil Talibov told APA.

According to him, the Ministry has ensured the transfer of one-time funds for 100,000 unemployed people to bank branches and post offices since April 9.

After the transfer of the lump sum payment, SMS is sent to the phone number they specified when applying for registration.

After receiving the message, these persons receive permission to leave the house and apply to any post office if the message mentions "Azerpocht" LLC, and if the bank is indicated, to any branch of the bank with an ID card and receive a lump sum payment.

