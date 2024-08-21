Transit freight via North-South corridor grows by 25%: Azerbaijan Railways

+ ↺ − 16 px

From January to July 2024, the volume of transit freight passing through the North-South international transport corridor reached 434,651 tons.

This is 25% more than the same period last year, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.Transit freight was transported along the Astara-Yalama and Yalama-Astara directions of the corridor passing through Azerbaijan.

