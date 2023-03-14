Transmission of electric energy is one of most important issues: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transmission of electric energy is one of the most important issues, because today our export capacity is limited with the capacity of transmission, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, News.Az reports.

“Maximum, as far as I remember, there is kind of 1,000 megawatt or maybe 1,500 megawatts of the transmission capabilities through Georgia and Türkiye. In both countries, in Georgia and Türkiye there are bottlenecks. Therefore, there must be additional investments in these two countries to expand the capability for transmission,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az