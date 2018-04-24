Transparency to be provided in labor and social protection in Azerbaijan - minister

Full transparency will be ensured in all areas of labor and social protection of people, said Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s newly appointed minister of Labour and

He made the remarks April 23 during his introduction to the ministry’s staff.

The minister expressed gratitude for the high trust rendered by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Babayev stressed that he will ensure the proper implementation of the tasks in the field of labor and social protection set by the head of state.

Babayev noted that full transparency will be ensured in all areas. The minister also said that legal framework and administrative proceedings will be improved in accordance with the most advanced international practices, and added that the activities of the ministry will be based on a systematic approach and the principles of social justice.

News.Az

