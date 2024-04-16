Tree-planting campaign held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva participated in tree-planting campaign in Nizami District of Baku city as part of the "Green World Solidarity Year", News.Az reports.

About 500 Eldar pines, cypress, acacia, olive trees were planted and landscaping works were carried out in the area of about 2 hectares.

News.Az